Idaho must wake up andfight growing antisemitism
People throughout Idaho and the Northwest find all forms of hate repulsive and are alarmed by the increasingly blatant demonstrations of antisemitism occurring in Boise. We can only imagine how it must feel for people, especially Jewish residents, to find flyers on their doorsteps with disgusting caricatures of Jewish figures, describing the COVID-19 pandemic as a Jewish plot, enclosed with pellet gun ammunition. This is in addition to antisemitic slogans and swastikas sprayed on doorsteps, fences, sidewalks and close to the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, plus last year’s vandalism of Spokane’s Temple Beth Shalom.
Wake up Idaho! The roots of hate when allowed to spread hurt not just the Jews, but all minorities, and eventually all of society. The message to us, whatever our beliefs or political affiliation, is to speak up and take a united stand against hate.
Twenty-four human rights and religious organizations from throughout the region have signed this letter. People want their law enforcement to uproot whoever is responsible for the vandalism. They want government, religious, and business leaders to acknowledge the seriousness of these incidents and to champion justice and inclusion.
We must teach our children and educate ourselves about lessons of past tragedies and how smaller incidents can grow to widespread violence and genocide. We can’t afford to be silent! Together we have the power to fight hate and promote human dignity. We are indeed “Too Great for Hate,” and we commit to the creation of a harmonious and safe future for all.
Joann Muneta
chair, Latah County Human Rights Task Force
Moscow
Note: Representatives from the organizations below also endorsed this letter.
---
Groups Supporting the Response to Boise Antisemitism
As of January 17, 2022
1. LATAH COUNTY HUMAN RIGHTS TASK FORCE - MOSCOW
2. CITY OF MOSCOW HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
3. BONNER COUNTY HUMAN RIGHT TASK FORCE
4. CITY OF SPOKANE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
5. FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF MOSCOW
6. HUMAN RIGHTS EDUCATION INSTITUTE: HREI - COEUR D’ALENE
7. IDAHO HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION
8. JEWISH COMMUNITY OF THE PALOUSE
9. KOOTENAI COUNTY TASK FORCE ON HUMAN RELATIONS
10. LOCAL SPIRITUAL ASSEMBLY OF THE BAHA’IS OF MOSCOW
11. LOVE LIVES HERE COEUR D’ALENE
12. LOVE LIVES HERE IN THE FLATHEAD -MONTANA
13. LUTHERAN CAMPUS MINISTRIES OF UI AND WSU
14. MOSCOW INTERFAITH ASSOCIATION
15. MONTANA HUMAN RIGHTS NETWORK
16. Rabbi, Dan Fink: CONGREGATION AHAVATH BETH ISRAEL-BOISE
17. SPOKANE COUNTY HUMAN RIGHTS TASK FORCE
18. ST. MARK’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF MOSCOW
19. TEMPLE BETH SHALOM, SPOKANE
20. THE HUMAN RIGHTS BUSINESS CONSORTIUM – COEUR D’ALENE
21. TREASURE STATE VALUES, MONTANA
22. UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CHURCH OF THE PALOUSE.
23. UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST-MOSCOW
24. WASSMUTH CENTER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS- BOISE