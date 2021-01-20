Remembering Jim Dunne
Jim Dunne, who recently passed away at the age of 96, possessed many talents and abilities. Among these was an intense power of persuasion which he used effectively in his teaching, broadcast career and political life.
Probably less known was how a few decades ago he lured a number of (then) 30–50-year-old casual runners into pursuing the marathon. I was such a mark. One day early in my career, Jim caught up to me from behind just after leaving the Washington State University faculty locker room for an easy run. He went immediately into his spiel about the joys and benefits of long distance running and before I knew it, I was caught up in his cluster of marathoners-to-be.
The training and actual events were grueling, and I can’t say all that enjoyable, but I must say it keeps your weight down. What I gained most from spending many miles on the road with Jim was the conversation. He could talk about any subject, enjoyed debate, and always respected and valued the ideas of others. He understood the need for truth in the premises used to reach logical conclusions. His ability to question and probe always provided focus and meaning to any discussion. I value the many hours spent with him and will always treasure his friendship.
Tom Dickinson
Like a useless lifeguard
On Jan. 6, Trump was like a lifeguard who delayed giving aid. It doesn’t matter who was rioting — whether the mob was filled with Trump supporters, Trump haters, or “antifa.” Once Trump saw the attack on the Capitol — which was interrupting Congress’ constitutional duties and threatening the lives of the vice-president and members of Congress — the President had a duty to defend our country, and Trump should have acted immediately.
Instead, he delayed, or failed or refused to help. While he watched the riots continue for minutes and hours, Trump didn’t call out federal troops to save the victims. Remember, he used federal officers June 1 so he could walk to a church for a photo-op.
If the evidence proves that Trump refused or merely delayed responding to the attack, then Trump violated his oath of office to protect our country. If it was “antifa” attacking the Capitol, why didn’t Trump respond immediately? If Trump knew or believed it was “antifa,” why did he wait?
Instead, like a useless lifeguard watching someone drowning, Trump watched the events on live TV and waited. He did not take phone calls from people asking for his help. If this is the evidence at his impeachment trial, then Trump should be convicted by the Senate, disqualified from holding federal office, and denied the perks accorded to former presidents. And if destruction, injuries and death resulted from his “failure to act,” then he should face criminal and civil liability.
Like a lifeguard who claims he did not cause the drowning, Trump refuses to take any responsibility for his failure to help save the victims. I don’t care who caused the drowning, a lifeguard like that should never be allowed to be a lifeguard again.
Myron Schreck
Stop and think, class
From journalism 101: a reporter’s job is to relay an event or issue using the five W’s: “who” “what” “where” “when” and “why” (the “why” can be tricky, if insanity is the only answer.) A columnist, however, or any letter writer on an editorial page is sharing his/her digestion of the news.
I generally peruse Scotty Anderson’s column, and sometimes read it thoroughly. This is not because I generally agree with him; I rarely do. I read Mr. Anderson ‘s column because I know his views are shared by a sizable number of my neighbors, and it’s wiser for me to consider my neighbors’ viewpoints than to ignore them.
An editorial page is a better forum for community discussion than some unhinged, anonymously-managed echo chamber of a website, and preferable to a public forum with no masks or social distancing, but guns at the ready.
As far as a newspaper editor “fact checking” every submission, the editor’s job is: 1. to make sure that the letter makes some sense, is not gibberish, 2. avoid publishing content that is libelous, or contains allegations of criminal wrongdoing, and 3. avoid contents with egregious language or profanity.
I happen to know our local editor publishes pretty much every submission that meets those criteria. If you feel the overarching balance of columnists is out of whack, speak up. But no matter how you feel about a particular columnist or letter, please don’t stop subscribing to your local newspaper. Ease up on the editor. And be grateful that we still have an outlet with local news and voices. Many regions don’t.
P.S. I do wish Mr. Anderson would spend a little less time visiting unhinged websites and take a few more walks outside in the fresh air.
Jeanne Leffingwell
We can do better for BLM
I have been heartened recently by the efforts to show that Black Lives Matter by businesses, the police, and by other members of our community. Several businesses downtown post signs that say Black Lives Matter in their windows. The Kenworthy posted Happy Kwanzaa (an African American holiday) greeting on its sign during the last week of the year. And other windows downtown display “Justice for Breonna Taylor,” a Black medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville, Ky., police officers in March during a botched raid on her apartment. And police haver had meetings with Black students along with others to enhance law enforcement and community relations.
While I commend these efforts, I write to encourage our community to do more. These are wonderful displays of symbolism but do not fundamentally in and of themselves make our community more inclusive.
Generally, members of the white majority do not do something for other ethnic and racial communities unless they gain a greater benefit (i.e. revenue, look benevolent, etc.). I suggest that symbolism and conversations are the first step. But we as a community now have an opportunity to make tangible investments in our Black student population.
I would love to see local businesses go even further by using some of their revenue to put money toward Black University of Idaho students’ accounts so that they can complete college with less debt. I would love to see the Moscow/Latah County law enforcement and/or police union financially support UI Black Student Union. These and other tangible efforts will show even more that Black Lives Matter in this community.
Sydney Freeman, Jr.
The fog of Trump
This is the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Army’s use of Agent Orange, a herbicide used in Viet Nam to deforest and kill crops. It made the enemy visible and hungry. But the crops and foliage didn’t much come back. It poisoned the ground and every living thing it touched. It caused death and birth defects that continue today in America and Viet Nam. An entire government agency was created to deal with the aftermath. Why would we do this again?
The orange Trump fog we’ve been subjected to for the last four years has poisoned minds, hearts, souls and spirit. Like the fog of war it drifted in destroying norms, customs and traditions. It insidiously stained, tainted and rotted everything it touched. Then it tried to overturn our election.
As a final coup de grace for our land this orange aberration attempts an armed Capitol insurrection, tries to lynch his vice president and assassinate lawmakers. All the while causing tens of thousands of American deaths through ignorance and incompetence. Just a couple of days left but the stink will persist as whiney GOP mice are too scared their voice and vote will endanger them and their families. Obviously they are in the wrong business. Like wanna-be soldiers that don’t like authority, won’t follow orders or comply with the rules of their oath. GOP, wear your orange badge of cowardice proudly.
Richard Strongoni
The latest nonsense
OMG, Scotty Anderson pulled a Trump, or a pathetic pile of … .
Anderson’s latest nonsense said all those hundreds of traitors, who desecrated the U.S. Capitol, were actually antifa. Seriously? Anderson wrote this, writing that all those morons were actually antifa who, astoundingly, angrily stormed the Capitol in disguise — as gun totin’, flag waving, maggot hat wearin’ right wingers. Only a duped Always Trumper could dream up such nonsense.
Get real son. I believe your op-eds have proven to be unresearched alternative facts, founded on conspiracy websites, which have been debunked time and time again. Just like the nonsensical “stolen election,” claim, which has been thrown out of so many courts there are none remaining to file an appeal.
Come now, Scotty, even President Chaos’ hand-picked Supreme Court justices (and McConnell’s children judicial appointments) have given Trump’s false assertions a laughable heave ho. It’s true, the justices all laughed, just not publicly. (Truly though, I made that up. But, that’s how misinformation and rumor get their sustenance. However, slightly different false information incited that angry mob.)
Anderson sure gets a “liberal” amount of room to be permitted to print these outlandish and most certainly nonsense, claims month after month. If he were a humor writer, that’d be one thing, but of humor, well, let’s not go there. But, maybe his multitude of deliriously happy admirers do. If only he were to write an ironic or sardonic comment for something like The Onion. But, as opposed to Anderson’s opinion, that publication brings it’s readers a level of enjoyment missing here. Unfortunately, what we are not getting is good information. What we are getting, though, is fascism. Call it Profa.
Jim Roach
Cruz, a buzzard and roadkill
Ted Cruz asking people to tone down their rhetoric is about like a hyena telling a buzzard not to eat roadkill.
Linda Ross
