Keep sidewalks clear
As we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, let us remember and practice the neighborly act of shoveling our sidewalks out of consideration for those who walk outside, so they may not fall on the gobs of ice accumulated on neglected walkways.
Julia Piaskowski
Moscow
Fresh take on dams
The four lower Snake River dams in Idaho have long been a source of controversy and debate. As the country duo Florida Georgia Line suggests in “Cruise,” it may be time to roll our windows down and take a fresh look at the issue.
In the song, the band sings about falling in love with a girl and wanting to “cruise down a back road” with her. Similarly, breaching the dams could allow us to take a new path towards a more sustainable and healthy future for the Snake River and its surroundings. The dams have been shown to have negative effects on fish populations, including the endangered salmon, as well as on the local economy and recreational opportunities.
Hubbard and Kelley croon, “Baby you’re a song / You make me wanna roll my windows down and cruise.” Maybe it’s time for us to listen to the call of nature and consider breaching the dams. As the lyrics say, “Every little farm town with you / In this brand new Chevy with a lift kit / Would look a hell lot better with you up in it.” The Snake River and its environment are a vital part of Idaho’s communities and culture. By breaching the dams, we can ensure a brighter future for all.
It’s not just about the fish, either. Jason Aldean sings about the joys of driving with the windows down and the summer breeze in his hair. Removing the dams would open up new recreational opportunities for boaters and fishermen, as well as providing more scenic views for all to enjoy.
As the country singers say, “Baby you’re a song / You make me wanna roll my windows down and cruise.” It’s time for us to take the journey towards a more sustainable and enjoyable future for the Snake River and all who depend on it. Let’s roll down our windows and embrace the change that breaching the dams could bring.
Nicole Xiao
Moscow
A beloved community
As a child of the 1980s, I grew up in your beautiful town (Moscow) when my parents were students and then professors at University of Idaho. I rode my bike for hours with no cellphone, no supervision and no fear. The door to our home on Colt Road remained unlocked for more than a decade, regardless of whether we were home, at school or on vacation. After moving to Seattle in 1992, I continued to visit, enjoying the beauty and simplicity of my childhood hometown. Although the Palouse Mall now has a Target and the trees outside my childhood home are mature, Z-Fun Radio is still on the air and the Kibbie Dome still stands in all of its retro glory.
My heart has broken for you the past 43 days. Watching as strangers criticize and accuse students, residents, police officers and professors, and claim that Moscow is not the idyllic small college town that it has claimed to be. Watching as Moscow Police Chief Fry composes himself with a shaky voice to address the world and defend the incredible work his officers never expected to do. (I find myself) wanting to shield my hometown from this spotlight you never asked to be in.
Today, I hope a darkness has lifted for you and that everyone who loved Xana, Ethan, Kaylee and Maddie knows they are not alone in their mourning and relief with the arrest. I stand with you in your fear, healing, and recovery from this crime and all that has followed in its wake. I hope as the media vans drive away and the online internet sleuths move on, residents of Moscow find strength and healing in community.
Kate Tylee
Seattle
Safe in your hands
I am writing to express my gratitude to the Moscow Police Department and community for their work in solving the recent murders in Moscow. I was visiting my daughter at Washington State University for Dads Weekend and, as is our tradition, we enjoyed a breakfast at the Breakfast Club in downtown Moscow on our last day together. Little did we know that it was the last day of life for four beautiful young people.
Our family is heartbroken by the loss experienced by the victims, their families and loved ones. We are also reassured that our justice system is capable of such a quick resolution to the crime — although in all honesty it didn’t always feel quick when one’s children are so close to danger. But as a retired peace officer, I know it was. This weekend I will return my daughter to the Palouse confident that she is again safe in your hands. God bless you all.
Steve Smith
Scotts Valley, Calif.
Far from resolved
Like everyone else, I felt relieved when I learned that a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested. We all want the perpetrator of this horrible crime to be removed from society quickly. The arrest suggests that the murderer might have been found at this point and might ultimately be convicted.
But I also realize that we do not know whether Bryan Kohberger is guilty, in spite of the swirling innuendo and speculation that followed the announcement. His arrest means only that a judge thought there was a reasonable basis for believing that a warrant for his arrest was appropriate.
Kohberger has not been convicted. He has not even been tried. As much as we might want closure, this case is far from resolved.
Bertie Weddell
Pullman