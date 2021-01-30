Moscow doing it right
I spent almost four weeks over the holidays in Moscow and I just wanted to pass on my congratulations to the town and to this newspaper. I live in France, but my daughter and her family live in Moscow. For the last 20 years I have spent some of the summer in Moscow, but 2020 was not a good year to travel, so I did not make it.
However, I thought that with the university closed over Christmas and all the family there, I could come, and the travel was remarkably simple. My impression from the news of the U.S. coronavirus response was far from positive, so the strict adherence to the mask mandate in Moscow and its shops reassured me.
Given the situation, we did not eat out, and made all meals at home, but from previous visits I know many of the restaurants. I read your newspaper every day and found it most informative. Moreover, the dramatic events of Jan. 6 in DC were handled extremely well. Responsible and balanced – I found it in Moscow. My congrats to all involved, and best wishes to your fine citizens.
Gerry Lander
Grenoble, France
Required reading
Idaho Governor Brad Little’s Salmon Recovery Workgroup was tasked with recommending policies that could “restore abundant, sustainable, and well distributed populations of salmon in Idaho.” The governor stated he would not support breaching the lower Snake River dams, but instead wanted to “breach the status quo.” Unfortunately, the most central features of that status quo are the four lower Snake River dams.
At some point the task force’s name changed to the Salmon [Recovery] Workgroup, acknowledging that the report’s recommendations, if adopted, will not recover Idaho’s threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead and will fall far short of the Governor’s aspirational outcome.
Richard Scully served on the workgroup and has written “Reflections/Perspectives on the Idaho Salmon Recovery Work Group.” Scully spent 25 years as a fishery research biologist and fishery manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. He currently serves on the Pacific Fishery Management Council’s Salmon Advisory Subpanel.
You can find Scully’s insider perspective on the efforts of the Idaho Salmon Workgroup at www.rmecon.com.
Scully’s succinct 3-page document is essential reading for anyone interested in seeing the Snake River Basin’s rivers and streams once again filled with salmon and steelhead.
Linwood Laughy
Moscow
Thanks to Trump
Thank you president Donald J. Trump for four years of MAGA. Thank you for keeping all of your promises. Thank you for helping the middle class by paying more than just lip service. Thank you for creating the greatest economy in American history, with more jobs for all Americans. For breaking employment records, especially for minorities and doing more for Black Americans than any president since Abraham Lincoln. Thank you for for your amazing efforts to contain the uncontainable COVID-19 virus by swiftly closing off travel from China and overseas, we have only the communist Chinese to blame. Thank you for your warp speed development of vaccines to kill the virus and get us back to our “old” normal. You are the only president since Carter to not involve us in a new conflict or war, thank you for that.
Thank you for standing strong against four years of the witch hunt hoax, which unfairly accused you with lies of collusion and obstruction, mislabeling and mischaracterizing you of racism, bigotry and misogyny, all perpetrated by the Democrats, the media, the swamp and parroted by misinformed hateful lemmings on the left.
Most of all president Trump, thank you for always putting Americans and America first.
Joe Long
Moscow