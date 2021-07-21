Uneven sports coverage
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News has a large sports section, covering national and local news. One thing that is misleading is the Pullman and Moscow name. Over the last couple years., the local sports news have taken a turn to mostly national sport news. And when local sports are covered, the Pullman Posse has received barely any coverage.
Writing as a player for the Pullman Posse, it’s gotten very disappointing over the last few years. Our team has worked just as hard as any of the local teams, and we get zero to little recognition that we even played. Only a few weeks after the season started, I’ve heard of community members who didn’t even know we were playing.
Why would a local paper not report on all local teams? I have talked with my coach as to why this might be. In years past he has called in the game report to the Lewiston Tribune. This season he was told it wasn’t necessary to call it in, they could get the information from Game Changer. If this is true, then it seems that scores are not making it to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, and even then doesn’t tell the story of the game. For instance, did you know that four of the Pullman Posse teammates pitched complete games this season? This is a huge accomplishment for a pitcher.
It would be my hope that a local newspaper could cover all local teams equally.
Colin Dreewes
Pullman
Stickers show arrogance, ignorance
Throwing around insults about people and places, especially foreign countries, is a misguided game of arrogance, as in the case of a couple of Wilsons posting “Soviet Moscow ‘’ stickers last fall in Moscow, Idaho. For this they have been charged with a misdemeanor count of “No Posting on Fences or Buildings or Poles” (Daily News, July 17), of which they may or may not be found guilty.
But they were certainly guilty of ignorance, both about Moscow, Idaho, and about the Soviet Union. People and places are more than the slurs said about them, the ill will exclaimed, and the lack of knowledge demonstrated.
Do the two Wilson brothers and their father speak Russian? Have they lived in the Soviet Union or the Russian Federation? Are they experts on Russian literature, history and culture? Such are the minimal requirements for knowing another country, especially if knowing involves criticizing, however obliquely.
There are many sides to every person, every town and every country, and arguing otherwise, even jovially, is insulting and, indeed, stupid.
Can someone please clarify where in the U.S. Constitution we are given the right to be stupid?
Birgitta Ingemanson
Pullman