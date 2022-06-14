Backing Bohman
Latah County residents, I’m writing this letter in support of John Bohman for county commissioner. I’ve known John personally and professionally for years and I know the level of dedication and service he would bring to the position. He’s donated countless hours as a volunteer, providing his time and effort well beyond the norm of even the most dedicated volunteers.
As Troy fire chief he’s worked to make our town safe and has worked with other agency chiefs to help resolve many challenges faced by rural inhabitants of Latah County. He’s a businessman who’s run the family farm and a local with skin in the game. Join me in voting John Bohman for Latah County commissioner.
Casey Gray, Troy
Simple, unless it’s not
To columnist Dale Courtney (June 8) it is simple: You are a man or a woman. Except it’s not. Maybe it was easier in some past era of defined (and limited) roles. Now our kids, in making the transition to adults, are constantly being exhorted to man up, don’t be a sissy, don’t be sensitive or vulnerable, be a real man.
A similar list of dos creates anxiety and doubts in girls. Even before the pandemic, per the Center for Disease Control and prevention, 36.7% of kids 12-17 had persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness. How kids are treated by their parents, grandparents and other caregivers is especially critical to their well being. This is too important to just wing-it with simple platitudes.
Jeff Watt, Pullman
Nation above party
I encourage fellow Republicans to listen (or read) Rep. Liz Cheney’s opening statement on the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at our nation’s Capitol. Cheney has, herself, counted the cost, and has put the nation’s interest above her GOP partisanship.
There will be three media presentations from the Jan.6 committee. The evidence presented is for us as citizens to weigh and judge. What happened? Who was responsible? What is legally to be done, if anything, is for the Justice Department to litigate.
Understanding and right judgment are the tasks before us.
Rep. Chaney’s statement is widely available on YouTube or as a full written text.
Fred Banks, Moscow