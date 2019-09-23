I am alarmed by “Making Moscow more”, an article in the Sunday , Sept 15, edition of the Lewiston Tribune. Andrew Crapuchettes, CEO of Emsi, a growing company in Moscow, was the subject of the article. While economic growth is needed for any community to prosper, what is revealing in the article is Crapuchettes’ strong ties to Christ Church as well as New St Andrew’s College acquiring many downtown properties. The article states that Christ Church’s mission statement includes a desire to “make Moscow a Christian town.”
Moscow, a university town with a diverse population, should be a welcoming community for all faiths and beliefs. Christ Church’s goal promotes division and excludes our many friends of whatever faiths including Jewish, Muslim, atheists or anyone besides Christians, as defined by Christ Church. Moscow should not be defined by any religion and certainly not owned nor controlled by any church.
Other denominations and many businesses promote their employees and congregations to become involved in the community by volunteering to help those in need, such as helping the homeless, the hungry, or those suffering from mental health issues or addiction. No where did I read that Mr. Crapuchettes promotes those efforts by his employees nor in Christ Church where he serves as an elder. Joining some of these efforts might establish some good will toward the Moscow community.
I want to live in a diverse community, a welcoming community, a good neighbor community and this is not the attitude I see presented here.
Linda Pike
Moscow
Editor’s note: A version of the Tribune’s story on Crapuchettes appears in today’s Daily News.