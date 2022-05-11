Consider a vasectomy
In 1873, Congress passed the Comstock Act, which criminalized distributing contraceptives or disseminating information about them. It was a time of Victorian prudery about sex, and a belief that men needed to control women’s reproductive lives to maintain male dominance. Especially poor women lived in fear of pregnancy. Common attempts at abortion included jumping from heights, rolling on the floor, massaging the stomach or drinking toxic potions.
Of course, there was the option of crude surgeries self-performed or by amateur practitioners, often under unsanitary conditions. Our sinister looking, black-robed Supreme Court justices appear about to return us to those dark times. I don’t see how any American advocating individual rights can support government repression of women in this wholly intrusive and authoritarian manner.
For men who do support such repressive laws targeting women, I suggest you consider a vasectomy, to avoid being responsible when your wife or partner neither wants a baby, or objects to being forced to provide one to strangers.
Richard Shafer
Pullman
Alarmed by the mailings
It’s alarming to read all the false claims in the avalanche of mailings we have received in the runup to the primary election. Serving for eight years as the elected representative for Latah and Benewah counties, I know what was really happening in Boise during the legislative session. Don’t believe the lies. I support candidates who defend law enforcement, firefighters, teachers, farmers, loggers and small businesses. I support candidates who always consider the interest of Idaho taxpayers while doing the important work of running our state. I support keeping leaders who show integrity and honor in the Idaho Capital; those who tell the truth, and who don’t mislead our voters with lies and false statements. That’s why my votes will go to Brad Little for governor, Scott Bedke for lieutenant governor, Debbie Critchfield for state school superintendent, and Phil McGrain for secretary of state. Please join me when casting your vote on or before May 17.
Caroline Nilsson Troy
Genesee