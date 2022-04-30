Comments onrecent news
Judge Mizelle knocks down the travel mask mandate. Apparently she can read the U.S. Constitution. Let freedom ring and let the lefties fret and agonize.
Biden cancels student loan debt: Another leftie lesson for the poor dumb students who worked extra jobs or shifts and paid off their loans. Think Democratic. Forget your loan debt and party on. Uncle Sugar will reward your lack of responsibility.
Doctors discussing abortion brought a dismal picture to mind: Abortion “doctors” must attend some required classes. Are those “Intro to Baby Killing” and “Baby Killing 101”, etc. Do they trade their Hippocratic Oath (refrain from harm) for a Hypocritic Oath while they practice their despicable “procedures’’? Sad stuff. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia
The militaryand disclosure
I agree with columnist Dale Courtney (April 27) that politicians should disclose when they are pushing to supply Ukraine with weapons made by the defense contractors hiring them. After the fall of the Soviet Union, similar ties likely led to the U.S. approving expansion of NATO to former Soviet states.
I don’t remember reading about this but it seems like we should have thought pretty carefully before we offered the full U.S. military including potentially nuclear defense for former Soviet Block countries on Russia’s border.
Jeff Watt
Pullman
Bedke owedan apology
I just received an incredible letter from Priscilla Giddings. In it, she claims her opponent, the elected Speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives, Scott Bedke, voted against the Second Amendment, imposed heavy taxes, supported vaccine mandates, ignored election fraud, promoted socialism/Marxism in schools and increased corruption.
Wow! You’d think she was talking about Stalin or Hitler.
Regardless of the footnotes, none of this is true.
Ms. Giddings owes the speaker of the house, Mr. Bedke, an apology. Seems she would do herself some good if she refrained from trashing the Republican Party and its leaders for her narrow personal benefit.
James Rockwell
Grangeville