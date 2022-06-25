Trump shirked his duty
Trump can be convicted of aiding and abetting sedition and the obstruction of Congress. Instead of focusing on Trump’s speech on Jan. 6, I will focus on his conduct after the mob breached the Capitol.
Trump’s conviction can be based on his failure to act and his accomplice liability. Failure to act can be the basis of criminal liability when someone has a duty to act. For example, parents have a duty to protect their children. The president has a duty to protect national security and constitutional procedures.
On Jan. 6, Trump asked the rally to march on the Capitol to press his stolen election claims, which no court had accepted. Even if Trump truly believed the election was stolen, and he didn’t intend the mob to obstruct Congress illegally, he had no right to aid the mob’s illegal conduct later.
At some crucial point, Trump knew that the mob had injured police, breached the Capitol, and threatened to hang Pence. People begged Trump to intercede, call off his supporters, and protect national security. Trump had a duty to act, but he failed or refused to act for hours. Trump’s refusal to act thus “aided” the mob, allowing them to continue to threaten violence and intimidate Pence.
After others called up the National Guard and Pence adamantly refused to cave, Trump finally asked his supporters to stop. However, by refusing to act sooner, he had already committed the crimes of “aiding” sedition and “aiding” obstructionof Congress.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
Reagan had it wrong
Michael Reagan’s column (Daily News, June 16) was weak. He claims that the Democrats are exploiting national tragedies (such as gun violence) but neglects to mention that Republicans are doing the same thing (on TV and in fundraising).
He also claims that (President Ronald) Reagan aimed for bipartisan agreement. Sometimes he did, but he also blamed Congress, especially Democrats, for deficits that were largely due to Reagan’s own economic policies. He included proposals in his budgets that had been rejected by Congress one or more times. In the Iran Contra Affair, his administration ignored several laws passed by Congress with bipartisan support. When the affair became public, administration officials destroyed evidence and gave many evasive answers.
Michael notes that his father often tried to encourage the states to handle problems. However, the states have had many opportunities to handle gun violence, with limited results.
Lastly, Michael sneers at someone for appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, something he thinks his father would never do. However, Ronald Reagan rose to prominence in movies and television. One of his top three staffers in his first term was Mike Deaver, whose main job was making Reagan look good on television. That job included finding scenic backgrounds for presidential appearances, deciding where news cameras could be placed, and changing Reagan’s walking route into press conferences to show more of his approach. Also, top White House staff meetings often discussed how various matters might play inthe media.
Note, too, that Jimmy Kimmel is not on the U.S. government payroll. White House staffers are funded by the taxpayers.
Ruth Nice
Pullman
‘Worldwide’ gas prices
When journalists write about inflation, I would feel glad if they used the term this way: worldwide inflation. Awful gas prices seem to be happening all over the globe too so perhaps they could refer always to “worldwide high gas prices.”
In the election rhetoric to come before the midterms we know the out party is going to be blaming the in party for these ills. I hope these modest language changes might make the coming campaign talk a bit more clear; a bit more accurate about who or what is responsible for these complex problems.
Then voters could focus on where prospective office holders really could have some impact.
Anne Salisbury
Moscow
Letter to Joe
I recently experienced a wonderful act of kindness. My car broke down just out of Moscow, a couple of people stopped to ask if I needed help. The second one, a man named Joe in a red pickup, offered me some gas he had in a can. It turns out that was all that was wrong. In my defense, it was a vintage car … and the gas gauge doesn’t work).
We tried to pay him for the gas but he wouldn’t have it. He commented on how nice people in Moscow are. I told him he was surely one of them. I thanked him and we went our separate ways.
He was so great and I am sorry I didn’t get more info to properly thank him. But yes, folks here are so nice. Joe, I hope you see this and know I am so appreciative.
Sean Richarz
Moscow