Trust God, but tie your camel

In a letter (“God offers hope”) from March 16, the writer claims that fears “concerning COVID-19 and climate change propaganda” are causing “a loss of hope by many people.” The rest is a mini-sermon based on the writer’s religious beliefs.

Science is fallible, but most published studies are credible. In the case of a pandemic, where time is of the essence, mistakes can be made, evidence misunderstood. Mistakes have been made trying to understand COVID-19 and its attendant vaccines. Much remains that we don’t understand. But long term, science is self-correcting.