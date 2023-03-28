The church’s culture war

I read Doug Wilson’s suggestion to address the cultural schism in Moscow by having representatives of his “church community” on stage with representatives of the “town” to have a cordial discussion. On the face of it, having a cordial discussion sounds progressive and friendly. The problem is that it’s Wilson himself who has caused the schism and is on record on national television and internationally as working to change our town by means of a culture war.

Then he complains about the “us” vs. “them” divide. How rude of us. It’s like someone coming to your door to take your house and then complaining because you don’t invite him in for dinner.