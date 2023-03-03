Listen to the voices

Listen to the voices of the living and the dead. Twelve million voices were silenced forever in Western Europe from 1939-1945. The struggle to save democracy has always required great sacrifice. Sadly, these numbers only speak of death and not children, women, men, the elderly, brave men and women who died. America spent 4.5 trillion on World War II. Sacrifice was required then and now to save the world from tyranny.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was on Feb. 24, 2022. Since that time, more than 20,000 Ukrainians have been killed or wounded, there have been 71,000 war crimes, and 1,500 educational facilities, 1,500 miles of road and 218 hospitals and health clinics have been destroyed, Millions are homeless. Their living voices are choked with tears and fear: 50% are women and girls, 23% are children, and of the millions that have left, 267,000 now live in the United States. To date, the U.S. has given Ukraine $75.17 billion and the European Union has contributed $35 billion joined by 11 other countries to save Ukraine. Democracy costs.