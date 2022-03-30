Knowing the difference
I have two main issues with Mike Beirens’ letter on abortion from March 25. Mike, am I to understand that you are biologically ignorant, or are you just playing a game of political rhetoric?
No one is killing 28-day-old babies. Antiabortionists are talking about fetuses. I certainly hope you know the difference.
Since you brought religion into the picture, may I suggest you learn the doctrine and policy of the church that claims your worship. It opposes what society labels “abortions of convenience.” It is a stance with which I am in total agreement.
Your church prophets (First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve) don’t engage in the politics of religion. And they do allow church members to have abortions in narrow circumstances; e.g. the life and “health” of the pregnant woman and the viability of the fetus. Within those parameters, they leave the decision up to the woman, her doctor, and the Lord.
Effectively, Mike, you are supporting adoption of laws that deny terminating a pregnancy for what I will term “just causes.” In my personal faith, the constitutional separation of church and state argues against religiously based laws.
Therefore I oppose current attempts, some of which have been signed into law, to essentially outlaw all abortions.
I respect your right, and anyone else’s, to oppose all abortions, or for that matter, to liberally allow abortion. But, please, let’s not pollute the discussion with incorrect terminology for emotional effect.
Properly used, fetus refers to a 30-week stage beginning at the beginning of the ninth week after fertilization and extending to birth, which occurs about 38 weeks after fertilization. Only at birth do we have babies.
Terence L. Day
Pullman
Nonsense from Planet Zorg
Mike Beirens needs to adjust his tinfoil hat because he’s getting garbled reception from Planet Zorg.
In his letter of March 25, Beirens baldly asserted, “Planned Parenthood has stated that until babies are 28 days old they are not considered human beings.”
This is, of course, hogwash.
Like many of Planned Parenthood’s critics, Beirens has tumbled down the rabbit hole, sprinkling his letter with scriptural references like fairy dust to cover his gaps in logic. Judah, Yeshua, and the Babylonians all made cameo appearances, and somebody was in big trouble for “… sacrificing babies to Baal.”
Apparently they got their comeuppance because, as Beirens wrote, “The Lord allowed the assassins to conquer the 10 tribes and then sold them into slavery.”
This is what passes for thoughtful criticism of Planned Parenthood? Like hundreds of millions of other Americans, I can no longer do the religious right the courtesy of taking it seriously. Don’t take my word for it. I have been informed in visions that God agrees with me.
William Brock
Pullman