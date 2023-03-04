If it matters to you, act

Many people in our local community are distressed about the Kaiser-Permanente requirement that their customers get all of their maintenance drugs by mail order. This is problematic in a couple of ways.

First, nowadays pharmacists come with a Ph.D. They do more than count pills. In some of our rural areas they may well be the closest source of health care. Mail order prescription delivery doesn’t replace the service of a local drug store.