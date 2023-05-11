Americans are afraid

Americans are frightened and anxious about the election in 2024. The reason is the age of the two most likely candidates. “The Chair Rocks, A Manifesto Against Ageism.” endorsed by the Washington Post as “one of the best 100 best books to read at every age” is an important voice to add to the discussion.

The author, Ashton Applewhite, 64, builds a strong case that age discrimination is simply another way that seniors are disenfranchised politically, economically and socially; furthermore, it is a reality that affects human beings of any age.