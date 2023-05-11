Americans are afraid
Americans are frightened and anxious about the election in 2024. The reason is the age of the two most likely candidates. “The Chair Rocks, A Manifesto Against Ageism.” endorsed by the Washington Post as “one of the best 100 best books to read at every age” is an important voice to add to the discussion.
The author, Ashton Applewhite, 64, builds a strong case that age discrimination is simply another way that seniors are disenfranchised politically, economically and socially; furthermore, it is a reality that affects human beings of any age.
Working with young people, I have been impressed by their wisdom. The trick is that we all take time to listen to the voices of others.
As I grow older, when I do not feel respected or listened to, I am able to find my very large teacher voice. On those rare occasions in my classroom when I had to speak louder, I would explain that was my big voice which I usually only use when talking to dogs.
Truths about seniors: 85% of seniors live in their homes; seniors enjoy better mental health than younger or middle age; and only 2.5% older than 65 and 9% older than 85 are in nursing homes.
Age is not an impossible barrier to achievement: a solo sailing trip around the world at 77; a climb to the summit of Mount Everest at 89; first Black woman to reach both the North and South poles at 79; skydiver at 95; part of Space shuttle mission at 77; oldest to drive a Formula 1 car at 79; oldest model in Vogue at 100; Nobel Memorial Prize at 90; finished an Ironman at 90; and oldest marathon runner at 104.
Applegate concludes by affirming that stereotypes of any kind divide us and steal away our dignity as human beings. In 2024, age should not be an issue. Character should be.
Stan Smith
Viola
Libraries are magic
Besides “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and other children’s books, the first book I remember enjoying was the “Magic Tree House” series. In every book, the characters visit a tree house and have to navigate through a period in time, such as the medieval era, the wild west, the eruption at Pompeii and countless other cultural and geographic locations. The series allowed me, for a few hours, to escape to a new place. Books have different meanings and impacts on everyone, but for me, books are a way to educate myself. In this past legislative session, Idaho HB 314 almost passed, which would have prohibited public libraries and school libraries from distributing materials that are “harmful to minors.” Thankfully, Governor Little vetoed the bill citing it would be difficult to enforce. Further, the bill would limit minors’ access to libraries, diminishing the educational benefits of libraries to youth. Comparably, internet-connected devices, which most high schoolers own, have instant and easy access to objectionable content.
As a senior at Moscow High, the upcoming Latah County Library Board of Trustees election is important to me because our state is attempting to attack access to information. Latah County residents must vote to preserve and expand libraries’ educational benefits for future generations. For information about Tuesday’s election, visit vote411.org/ballot. Visit voteidaho.gov for polling locations and registration information. Cast your vote on Tuesday or before.
Ian Schlater
Moscow
Reasons for library policies
Public libraries are an American institution that support the pursuit of the American dream — improving your standard of living through hard work and education. Libraries have offered many people a way to educate themselves and lift themselves up through access to the world of books and information. Librarians work hard to provide equal access to information. Charging fines for late fees is now recognized as more of a burden to some groups than others, and recently many libraries have stopped charging these fees. Many, like the Latah County libraries, still charge replacement fees for lost or damaged books, and use other methods such as blocking a patron’s account as a deterrent for late or lost items. Also, in many cases, collecting late fees costs libraries more money than is raised. Although libraries have not stopped charging late fees to make some political point, a candidate in the Latah County Library board election has sadly turned this into a political and culture war issue. Not only is this clearly a way to cause unnecessary division and hurt library leadership, but it also shows that this candidate does not understand the reasons for this policy and the economic reality behind it. I plan to vote for candidates that want to support our libraries and have learned enough about library management so as to not make claims that haven’t been researched. Please join me in voting for Saba Baig and Wayne Schmidt for Latah County Library Board of Trustees on Tuesday.
Diane Prorak
Moscow
McCann made right moves
A good representative in the Idaho Legislature looks at facts and determines good public policy for all of the residents represented. Representative Lori McCann took the time to visit libraries and librarians to determine the facts. She listened to all the communications from her constituents. She then took into account good public policy that would represent all residents in her district as she is required to do by oath. She did her job in a fair and factual manner. We try not to elect puppets but people who will base decisions on facts and the good of the whole.
McCann did just that on the library bills. Usurping by legislation the role of parents in guiding a child’s reading material would favor one set of values over those of all other parents. Public and school libraries currently provide adequate safeguards for all users, while giving our broad and diverse communities representation in their materials.
Marcia Banta
Lewiston
Lower library rent?
The right to read and the right to access many types of materials are important to maintaining an educated public and our democracy.
Anyone reading this letter likely enjoys some books of no interest to me, and my choices might be of no interest to you. It’s important to have such a variety of reading materials available that we all get to choose freely without limiting what others wish to read. Along with the rights of parents to supervise their children’s reading comes responsibility. Go to the library with your child, but don’t expect an employee to decide what is right for your child.
One of the candidates for our local board, a recent transplant from Utah, has a flier that says he wants lower rent. All the branch library buildings are rented for one dollar a year for 10 years. Does he want to charge only 75 cents?
Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig know the duties, responsibilities and limits of the Latah County Library District board, which does not include choosing the books. They will continue to help provide excellent services to all parts of Latah County. Please vote for them Tuesday.
Linda Ross
Deary