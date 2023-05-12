Letters not accurate

Some recent letters to the Daily News editor are not accurate about library board candidate Colton Bennett. Please read BennettForIdaho.com to see for yourself rather than trust the rumor mill.

Also, I find it completely disrespectful to say that a veteran is flaunting his uniform picture. Bennett wears his uniform proudly and deserves your respect, as do all veterans. Bennett has served in Ukraine and as a combat medic and sergeant in Bavaria and Poland. In addition to his military service, Colton served his community as Firefighter/EMT since he was 18 years old.