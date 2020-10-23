Election letter deadline
The deadline to submit a letter to the editor regarding the election is 5 p.m. Tuesday. Please deliver your letter in the body of an email to letters@dnews.com. Include your name, city of residence (for publication) and phone number.
Status quo not fine
A recent Letter to the Editor in the Daily News argued to not vote for Renee Love since her opponent sits on an influential committee in the Idaho legislature. The author was essentially arguing that we should not try to change for the better — apparently the status quo is just fine.
Is it fine that Idaho is the leading incarcerator in the West with 861 people in prison draining 7.8 percent of the state’s budget? Is it fine that more than 2,000 people are homeless in Idaho on any given night, and more than 8,000 public school students experienced homelessness over the last year? Is it fine that the minimum wage in Idaho is $7.25/hr even though the wage needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment is $16.00/hr?
Is it fine that Idaho is ranked dead last in the nation for per pupil spending in K-12 and ranked the eleventh poorest state in the nation? Is it fine that Idaho has the eighth-highest suicide rate in the nation? Is it fine that during the last Idaho legislative session, there were bills presented that were founded in hatred with a goal to take rights away from Idahoans?
Idaho can do better.
Love is acutely aware of these and more Idaho problems and has great ideas for addressing them. No, she won’t get all her ideas enacted in her first year. However, if we can elect to the legislature her and others who want to make positive changes, in the future we may see Idaho ranked first or at least in the top quartile instead of dead last or in the bottom quartile. The supermajority of one party in the Idaho legislature has not served Idahoans well. We need to change that and electing Love will move us significantly in the right direction. Vote Love.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow
Honored to serve
I want to thank all the voters of Benewah and Latah counties for electing me to the Idaho Senate two years ago. It has been an honor to serve you and learn about the values, needs and successes of our citizens.
During my first term, I prioritized supporting our rural agriculture and timber communities. They face challenges to earn fair, livable wages and access opportunities that will allow their children to meet their full potential.
Transportation is critical to all Idahoans but especially rural areas. Farmers need reliable infrastructure to get grain, timber and lumber to market, and we want to safely drive to work and school. I have heard transportation concerns from many citizens.
I learned about the funding problems caused by our shrinking gas tax and the funding deficit for road maintenance. In 2020, Chairman Bracket and I got a bill amended in the Senate to provide about $18 million for rural bridges. It’s important to find the incremental steps Idahoans need.
I also advocated for reliable internet for our rural communities by serving on the governor’s Broadband Task Force and the Governor’s Economic Rebound Advisory Committee. North central Idaho was again identified as a broadband desert in 2019 and a Rebound Committee recommendation granted over $50 million in CARES relief to underserved communities.
I would appreciate your vote to reelect me in 2020. I will continue to support all of District 5 citizens by fighting for better education, affordable health care and sustainable infrastructure including transportation and broadband.
David Nelson
State Senator, District 5
Moscow
Lamar knows the job
Vote for Tom Lamar for county commissioner. Tom has been both a city council member and a county commissioner; he knows the roles of each job. His opponent seems to be unaware of different roles of city and county government and interested only in getting his name in the news.
A vote for Tom Lamar is a vote for good county government and service to the people of Latah County. Early voting is going on now at the Latah County Courthouse. Vote Lamar for Latah now or Nov. 3.
Margaret Dibble
Moscow
Who I voted for
When choosing how to vote, I seek candidates who are intelligent, civil and responsive to all constituents. I look for a desire to serve, and am turned off by those who use their campaign to promote a particular agenda. I especially appreciate a willingness to seek both — and solutions — rather than defaulting to black and white thinking.
I was delighted to cast my vote for Dulce Kersting-Lark. In her professional life as the director of the Latah Historical Society and in her many volunteer leadership roles, Dulce has proven herself to be extraordinarily competent and gifted. She is an advocate for education and will honor the will of the people by funding Medicaid expansion. She’s seeking ways to reduce property taxes and expand child care options, which would help so many working families. She understands that we need to support both those families and the small businesses that drive our economy, and I trust her to work hard to find creative ways to do so.
I also voted for Tom Lamar. Tom has been an exemplary county commissioner for the last five years. No one who has worked closely with him has anything negative to say. Tom prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of all his constituents. He understands that we need to care for both the farmers and other residents of the Palouse and the fragile ecosystem we all depend upon.
I am running short on words, so I will say only that I could write similar paragraphs about Renee Love, Rudy Soto, Kathie LaFortune, Paulette Jordan and David Nelson. They are not kneejerk anythings, but thoughtful, composed and caring people who seek to serve the greater good. I feel truly blessed to have such stellar folks to vote for, and I’m confident that, if elected, they will serve us well.
Elizabeth Stevens
Moscow