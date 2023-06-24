Goodbye and good luck, Chuck

Anderson

I was surprised to read that Chuck Pezeshki has written his final column for the Daily News. He has been a fixture on the Opinion page for the past two decades. Some kids in college today do not know a world without Pezeshki’s columns. He predates me by around five years.

The Daily News’ weekend edition included a right-sided columnist one week and a left-sided columnist the next week. We have alternated weeks since I was offered this opportunity by the then Daily News Editor Steve McClure.

In all the years we wrote for the Daily News, I have never met Pezeshki. One could imagine all the columnists meeting in some smokey backroom arguing over the newspaper’s editorial stance on an issue, but that doesn’t actually happen — or that doesn’t actually happen where I am invited. It would have been interesting to have a point-counterpoint with Pezeshki.

