Safety should be paramount

Idaho Gov. Dirk Kempthorne proposed “connecting Idaho” 20 years or so ago. This project, Thorncreek Road to Moscow, was to be the first phase to improve U.S. Highway 95 from Lewiston to Moscow.

Since plans and dates were announced by the Idaho Transportation Department to begin the project in March 2016, the Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition has filed several lawsuits resulting in delays to the project.

Tags

Recommended for you