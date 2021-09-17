A jarring juxtaposition
The juxtaposition of the “Her View” and “His View” in the Sept. 15 Moscow-Pullman Daily News edition is astonishing.
Jade Stellmon describes a hazard and how the Safe Routes to School coordinator, the city of Moscow, and the Moscow School District solved the problem to ensure safety for the kids. She notes that not everyone will be happy with the inconveniences of the solution, but implies that most will handle our frustrations in various ways, knowing that the kids will be safer.
Dale Courtney attacks Democrats when he says that we “Democrats prefer heavy-handed, federal partisan politics over personal liberty.” Question: When did public health become partisan politics? Answer: When Republican legislators and uninformed pundits like Courtney saw that Dems wanted to achieve public health through the sacrifice of self-interest.
Courtney says that Dems “destroyed the economy, roped off city parks, banned fishing and hiking, and locked us in our homes.” None apply (so they are at best disingenuous) to me or Moscow. Our economy is doing well (as is the U.S. economy on the whole), East City Park in Moscow (across the street from my house) has never been roped off, my daughter and son-in-law have spent weekends fishing and rafting Idaho rivers during the pandemic, and our house has never been locked, except to keep our Newfie and tomcat from escaping (they can open unlocked doors).
Courtney’s diatribe is full of lies and disinformation that belie his self-serving avoidance of sacrificing for public health.
Stellmon ends her column by asking why the chicken crossed the road, answering that “our minor sacrifices made it safe to do so.
Courtney ends his by asking us to misinterpret the Constitution, implying that sacrifices for providing public health (more than 670,000 dead) must not take precedence over his self-serving independence.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow
Consider the consequences
COVID-19 vaccines and abortion laws have generated several discussions/arguments. While we value freedom of choice, we have to consider the consequences on the community.
In the 1960s, when we came to the United States, we had to go through tests for communicable diseases and carry our X-rays on the plane to make sure we wouldn’t spread any disease. Thirty years, ago we sponsored my husband’s niece from Abu Dhabi. Her immunization records were missing, so she had to be vaccinated again before she started high school.
A columnist compared Gov. Inslee to a king because he asked the government employees to be vaccinated (allowing religious and medical exemptions). In order to work, the employees must follow requirements of a company or the government. Most employees in the U.S. have to take drug tests before being hired. Is our freedom threatened by this regulation?
In an earlier column, abortions and vaccines were compared, which is false equivalency. Performing abortions doesn’t cause miscarriages for physicians or others who come in contact with the patient. The consequences are suffered by the woman alone. A better comparison is driving without a license or DUI. Citizens are free to drive their cars, but they have to follow the rules of the road for the safety of others. People are free not to be vaccinated, but companies and governments establish their own standards for hiring.
When the unvaccinated citizens who think vaccines are Democratic/Communist conspiracy ingest ivermectin, they may need treatment. The near-full-capacity and understaffed hospitals try to accommodate all patients, even those who refused vaccines and those who took animal-deworming medicines. It is unfair that these freedom loving patients have caused delays for several emergency treatments.
If Inslee is a king, are Abbott and DeSantis Nero?
Hemlata Vasavada
Pullman
Clean energy
I have lived in Moscow for 1½ years since I moved here from Lewiston to attend the University of Idaho.
Moscow has an amazing opportunity to move into investing in our clean energy future. On Sept.27, the Moscow City Council will have a workshop to discuss our options for clean energy. As they consider the plans for 100 percent clean energy in Moscow, it is important that this plan covers more than just the city of Moscow, but our wider community.
It is no secret that investing in clean energy will pay off in the future. We can create more jobs by investing in clean energy. Climate action does not have to be seen through the lens of a burdensome task. We should be excited to embrace a cleaner investment. Whether or not we choose a clean energy plan or not, we will still be spending money in order to keep our community moving. Why not invest in clean energy practices that pay off in the long run, not just financially, but environmentally as well.
Now is the time to take significant, comprehensive action in our community to ensure that we are moving towards 100 percent clean energy.
Lydia McRoberts
Moscow
Time for a change, Pullman
Once again, the Pullman City Council chooses to do nothing instead of pursuing positive changes in the community. The recent announcement that they decided not to build the Lawsons Gardens event center, instead choosing to spend the money across “other park projects and initiatives,” is another glaring example of a city council with absolutely no courage or ambition.
These old townies need to be replaced as soon as possible. Their constant decisions to do nothing to improve the community hinders every citizen, the economy, and any opportunity for meaningful growth beyond the endless apartments built.
I highly encourage anyone who actually wants to make a difference for Pullman to run for city council and replace these statues that want nothing other than the same thing the town’s had for the last 40 years. Look at how Moscow constantly is doing things to improve its city for its citizens and compare it to what you have seen in Pullman over the last two decades. It’s time for a change.
Clint Jacobson
Pullman
How many deaths are OK?
Regarding the Sept. 15 headline of the Lewiston Tribune to the effect that eight people in one day died in our area from COVID-19, I find myself wondering how many must die before our good friends at Christ Church here in Moscow will support the wearing of masks.
Would 18 in one day suffice? Perhaps 80? How about 7 times 77, for a good scriptural number (Matthew 18:22)? That would come to 539 (I did the math). Just curious.
Ron McFarland
Moscow