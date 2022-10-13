The 19th annual Palouse Basin Water Summit is scheduled from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the SEL Event Center in Pullman. Like many of you, we believe this water conversation needs to happen every year. It’s vital for our communities, businesses, industries, universities and the water we rely on every day. The annual dialogue promises to be both fun and educational and provide great information about how our Palouse communities manage this important resource and plan for their future; and about how you can make a difference.

Joining us at the summit will be nationally recognized western water expert and award-winning author, Robert Glennon. The recipient of two National Science Foundation grants, Glennon serves as an advisor to governments, corporations, think tanks, law firms, and nongovernmental nonprofits looking to solve serious challenges around water sustainability and planning. Glennon is the Morris K. Udall professor of law and public policy in the Rogers College of Law at the University of Arizona. He received a law degree from Boston College Law School and a master’s degree and doctorate degree in American history from Brandeis University.

Glennon is a sought-after speaker and analyst, helping reporters and the public understand current water policy to help build a sustainable water future. Glennon is the author of “Unquenchable: America’s Water Crisis and What to Do About It”; “Water Follies: Groundwater Pumping and the Fate of America’s Fresh Waters”; and “Shopping for Water: How the Market Can Mitigate Water Shortages in the American West.”

Tags

Recommended for you