One of Pullman’s strengths is its reputation as a safe community. One of its weaknesses is a lack of community traditions. These are just a couple of the insights community members provided during a public meeting with consultants responsible for creating a tourism plan for the city. Joe and Kirsten Borgstrom, of Place + Main Advisors, joined Tripp Muldrow, of Arnett Muldrow, to gather feedback from residents at Pullman City Hall. Joe Borgstrom said the event, in addition to a series of focus group meetings, will aid them as they create a document outlining ways Pullman can enhance itself to draw more tourists. ... An effort to clarify the legal age for tobacco purchases in Idaho narrowly passed the Senate on a 19-15 vote. Under federal law, people must be 21 or older to legally purchase or possess tobacco or vaping products. Congress raised the age limit from 18 to 21 in 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office. Idaho law, however, still lists 18 as the legal age for tobacco purchases. Senate Bill 1284 changes that to 21, bringing Idaho law into symmetry with federal law.
Students at Washington State University had several pointed questions for presidents of the university and the student body in the Compton Union Building. Specifically, many wanted to know what is going on with athletics spending, how is WSU working to prevent racism and what is going to happen after the Performing Arts program is cut this semester? WSU President Kirk Schulz and Associated Students of WSU President Jordan Frost answered those questions and more over coffee and cookies in the first meeting of a monthly series called “Coffee with the Presidents.” ... The Palouse Conservation District will receive nearly $1 million in grant money from the Washington Department of Ecology for water quality projects. The money is just a small portion of the $220 million the agency awarded to projects across the state. DOE Spokeswoman Jessica Payne said nearly all of the projects in Whitman County receiving money deal with what is called “non-point” pollution.
Four generations of Uniontown residents gathered in the morning to cut, grind, case and link their way through 1,700 pounds of pork in preparation for the 60th annual sausage feed this weekend. A throwback to the traditions of the German settlers who came to Uniontown, the sausage feed began as an effort to save the town’s community building — once a gymnasium — and revenue from the annual event continues to serve the same purpose. “It’s expensive to keep this old building up,” said Ken Oenning, who has headed preparations for a decade. “We’re in the process of getting all new furnacing in here.” ... Business at Sisters’ Brew in downtown Moscow will grind to a halt to change ownership and its name for an anticipated reopening next month. Sisters’ co-owner Gina Rich said she and her husband, Tim, decided to sell the downtown coffee shop in order to focus on their three other locations on the University of Idaho campus with another planned to open sometime this year. “We got just spread too thin, so we thought we had to either let the campus locations go or the Main Street location close,” she said. “This is where we started. We love it here, we love the people. It was just a little too much, all of it.”