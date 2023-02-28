2022 One year ago

One of Pullman’s strengths is its reputation as a safe community. One of its weaknesses is a lack of community traditions. These are just a couple of the insights community members provided during a public meeting with consultants responsible for creating a tourism plan for the city. Joe and Kirsten Borgstrom, of Place + Main Advisors, joined Tripp Muldrow, of Arnett Muldrow, to gather feedback from residents at Pullman City Hall. Joe Borgstrom said the event, in addition to a series of focus group meetings, will aid them as they create a document outlining ways Pullman can enhance itself to draw more tourists. ... An effort to clarify the legal age for tobacco purchases in Idaho narrowly passed the Senate on a 19-15 vote. Under federal law, people must be 21 or older to legally purchase or possess tobacco or vaping products. Congress raised the age limit from 18 to 21 in 2019, when President Donald Trump was in office. Idaho law, however, still lists 18 as the legal age for tobacco purchases. Senate Bill 1284 changes that to 21, bringing Idaho law into symmetry with federal law.

2018 Five years ago