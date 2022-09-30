2021 One year ago

The Pullman School District recently unveiled its new transportation facility, the Whitman County Transportation Cooperative, at its location on Northwest Albion Road. Built on 5 acres of land, the building will serve the bus maintenance and repair needs of multiple school districts in Whitman County, including Colfax, Palouse and Garfield. The previous bus facility was built in 1954, according to Joe Thornton, executive director of support services at the Pullman School District.

2017 Five years ago

