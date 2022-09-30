The Pullman School District recently unveiled its new transportation facility, the Whitman County Transportation Cooperative, at its location on Northwest Albion Road. Built on 5 acres of land, the building will serve the bus maintenance and repair needs of multiple school districts in Whitman County, including Colfax, Palouse and Garfield. The previous bus facility was built in 1954, according to Joe Thornton, executive director of support services at the Pullman School District.
As Idaho and the majority of the country celebrates Columbus Day, the city of Moscow will no longer do so and instead will recognize the second Monday of each October as Indigenous Peoples Day, making it the first city in Idaho to make such a declaration. The Moscow City Council, in a packed council chambers, approved a resolution that declared Indigenous Peoples Day in the city of Moscow with a 5-1 vote. Councilor Jim Boland was the lone dissenting vote.
When someone refers to a writing center at a university, it’s usually fairly straightforward — a place where students can go on campus to get assistance with writing for classes. At Washington State University, the Writing Program is a little more complicated than that.