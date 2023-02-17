Mobile Market — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walmart Supercenter, 1690 SE Harvest Drive, Pullman. Second Harvest will have a drive-through distribution of up to 250 families or until supplies run out. No appointment or documentation required.
“Born Under Jim Crow: The Eddie Brooks Tapes” — 7:30-10 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $18 and older. From a 2010 interview with Brooks about his civil rights movement involvement. More info at bit.ly/3lhzOUT.
“The Sun: Our Living Star” — 7-8 p.m. WSU Planetarium, Pullman. Cost: $5. A guided tour of the February night skies.
MoPup: Museum of Pop-Up Prose — 7 p.m. Wild at Art, 118 E Third St., Moscow. Free. An evening of poetry and music.
February Yoga Workshop — 10 a.m. to noon, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Suggested donation of $25. Join Kristine Petterson for a supportive yoga event with asana, journaling and hands-on adjustments.
Pullman Winter Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Farm fresh products. Mobile sharpening service will be available for garden tools, kitchen knives and pet care items.
Winter Sowing — 10 a.m. Oaksdale Library, 102 E Steptoe Ave., Oaksdale. Learn how to start a garden. Hands-on class; materials provided.
Lincoln Day Dinner — 2-4 p.m. Airway Hills Golf Center, 4811 Pullman Airport Road, Pullman. Cost: $75, available at bit.ly/3IuZerd. Whitman County Republican Central Committee has dinner, silent auction and speaker.