Today

Mobile Market — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walmart Supercenter, 1690 SE Harvest Drive, Pullman. Second Harvest will have a drive-through distribution of up to 250 families or until supplies run out. No appointment or documentation required.

“Born Under Jim Crow: The Eddie Brooks Tapes” — 7:30-10 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $18 and older. From a 2010 interview with Brooks about his civil rights movement involvement. More info at bit.ly/3lhzOUT.

Tags

Recommended for you