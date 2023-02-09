Today

Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Theresa Sheldon of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition will discuss Native American boarding schools. Can be viewed on the Foley Institute YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.

Galentines Wine Tasting — 5-7 p.m. Ampersand Oil and Vinegar Tap House, 519 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Includes four bites and paired wines. Call (208) 883-3866 to reserve a spot.

