Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Theresa Sheldon of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition will discuss Native American boarding schools. Can be viewed on the Foley Institute YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
Galentines Wine Tasting — 5-7 p.m. Ampersand Oil and Vinegar Tap House, 519 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15. Includes four bites and paired wines. Call (208) 883-3866 to reserve a spot.
“Dog Day Afternoon” — 7-9:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Costs: $7. Presented by Moscow Film Society.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Presented by the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club. Films will cover local stories of Indigenous justice, salmon issues, environmental and climate justice and communities coming together.
Valentine’s Day Market — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road No. 3, Moscow. This event is adults only. Local vendors and artists.
Galentine’s Day Craft Night — 6:30 p.m. The Center at the Colfax Library, 110 S. Main St., Colfax. Cost: $15. Create a unique heart with wood nails and string. Reserve a spot at (509) 397-4366.