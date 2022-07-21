Today
Fairyopolis — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Listen to a magical story and create a fairy house from natural and recycled materials. All kids must be accompanied by an adult.
Palouse PAWS in Genesee — 11 a.m. to noon, Genesee Community Library, 140 E. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Renee Piper and the Palouse Pet Partners will be at the Genesee Library.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Andru Gomez will perform. Free, family friendly.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Free showing of “Encanto” (PG, 2021). Snacks and chairs encouraged.
Friday
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Live music, brews and food. Family friendly.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main Streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original-recipe cuisine. Music by Palouse Forro from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Colfax 150 — Full day of activities start at 9:30 a.m. with a fountain rededication at Eells Park, Colfax. Then visit the mural dedication and yarn bombing and see the children’s parade. For a complete list of events visit explorecolfax.com/colfax150summerfestival.
Corks n’ Caps — 5-10 p.m. Schmuck Park, in Colfax. Live music from Chance McKinney and Diamond Joe, cornhole tournament and tastings. The event is for those 21 and older. Tickets available online at givebutter.com/corksncaps.
Sunday
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers will be available to help repair items like clothing, books, small appliances and jewelry. Refreshments will be provided. Masks are optional.
Guided Qigong Meditation — 2 p.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Meggan Baumgartner of Healing Point Asian Medicine to lead meditation. No experience is necessary. Something comfortable to sit on is recommended. For information visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activites.