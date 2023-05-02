Rotary Club of Pullman announces anniversary celebration
The Rotary Club of Pullman has announced the 75th anniversary celebration is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. May 13 at the Gladish Community Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Tickets are $60 and available through Wednesday. To reserve a spot email rotary.pullman@gmail.com. The event will include a catered dinner and dessert.
Registration open Palouse Plein Air event
The city of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission have opened registration for the 14th annual Palouse Plein Air event and the deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Sept.7. The registration is available online at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
The painting period is Sept. 11-19 and can be done at any location in Latah, Nez Perce, Whitman or Benewah counties. Eligible participants must be 18 or older and all paintings can be made with gouache, watercolor, acrylic, oil or pastel. All artwork must be done on location and no use of electronic, pictorial or other aids are allowed.
The exhibition of works will be from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Third Street Gallery inside Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. The juror is William E. Elston, of Snohomish, Wash. He studied at Fort Wright College of the Holy Name in Spokane and at the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, Calif. For more information about the event, visit ci.moscow.id.us/216/Palouse-Plein-Air.