Foundation announces fast-track grant awards
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation announced its third round of fast-track grant awards to six Palouse organizations which promote health, wellness or disease prevention. Fast track grants, according to a news release, are generally between $2,500 and $10,000.
The Friends of Neill Public Library in Pullman received $10,000 or a mobile hotspot loan program. In Moscow, Families Together for People with Disabilities received $10,000 for supplemental funding for eyeglasses and contacts. The Deary Rural Fire and Ambulance received $7,500 for an EMS fitness program.
The Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens Inc. in Moscow received $5,000 for meal services. Palouse Alliance for Healthy Individuals, Families and Communities in Pullman received $4,000 for the Palouse Family Fair-Walk and Roll. In Kendrick, the J-K Senior Meals received $3,000 to purchase a new stove.
The foundation is accepting grant applications for its larger impact grants and the deadline to apply for those grants is July 31. Impact grants can range from $25,000 to $100,000. For more information visit lewisclarkhealth.org.
Terre View Drive reopens ahead of schedule
The city of Pullman announced Terre View Drive from State Route 270 to Airport Road is open for all travel a week ahead of schedule. According to a news release from the city, there is a possibility of crews having miscellaneous work to finish next week.
The city hired contractor Motley-Motley Inc., to remove the top layer of asphalt from a half mile stretch and replace it. The work started June 14.
New exhibit at Libey Gallery in downtown Colfax
The Libey Gallery in Colfax has announced its next exhibit, which will feature work from local photographer Tom Mohr and is in collaboration with the Colfax Chamber of Commerce. The exhibit features photos from the Whitman Heritage Digital Collection and contemporary images taken by Mohr. There will also be new exhibits from resident gallery artists Ken Carper, Dan Codd and Sharon Lindsay.
The gallery is adjacent to the Colfax Library in the Bettie Steiger Center. The library is at 102 S. Main St., in Colfax, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. more information visit whitcolib.org.