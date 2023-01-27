Annual Fur Ball and Yappy Hour set for Feb. 25

The Whitman County Humane Society has scheduled its 15th annual Fur Ball and Yappy Hour from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Those interested in applying to volunteer can visit whitmanpets.org/fur-ball-2023.html. There will be a catered dinner, silent auction and live auction.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online at whitmanpets.org. Businesses interested in donating items for the auction can email furball2023@whitmanpets.org.

