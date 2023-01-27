Annual Fur Ball and Yappy Hour set for Feb. 25
The Whitman County Humane Society has scheduled its 15th annual Fur Ball and Yappy Hour from 5-9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Those interested in applying to volunteer can visit whitmanpets.org/fur-ball-2023.html. There will be a catered dinner, silent auction and live auction.
Sponsorship opportunities are available. The proceeds from the event will benefit the Whitman County Humane Society and the ball raises about 25% of the group’s annual budget. The evening will be emceed by Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson and include the parade of pets.
Drag show to celebrate 28 years on Palouse
TabiKat Productions will have a drag show Feb. 4 to celebrate 28 years of drag on the Palouse. The doors open at 9 p.m. and the drag sets begin at 10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. All shows are limited to those 18 years old or older, and John’s Alley will have a bar for those 21 or older. Tickets are $8 if purchased in advance at Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Rd., Moscow. Tickets will be $10 at the door.
UI’s ‘The College Tour’ episode on big screen Feb. 4
The University of Idaho will have a viewing of the Amazon Prime series “The College Tour” featuring the episode on the University of Idaho at 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The event is free.
Each episode of “The College Tour” covers a single university and includes student hosts. There will be a red carpet at the event and Vandal Spirit Squad members and Joe Vandal are expected to make appearances. For more information or to watch the trailer visit uidaho.edu/TheCollegeTour.
AARP accepting appointments for tax aide appointments
The AARP Foundation has opened tax aide appointments for low- to moderate-income taxpayers with a special emphasis on those 50 or older looking for help with filing taxes. Appointments are required and masks are encouraged. Appointments are available from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from Feb. 1 to April 14 at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
To make an appointment, call (208) 874-2792. The tax aide can prepare forms including 1040, child tax credit, other dependent credit, education credits, and Schedule C if there is no inventory, employees or depreciation. All taxpayers must bring their social security cards, photo identification and all income and expense documents. Previous year’s tax returns are requested.