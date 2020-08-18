Vandal Food Pantry curbside pickup Wednesday
Moscow’s Vandal Food Pantry will hand out free food for curbside pickup from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Bruce M. Pitman Center loading zone on Deakin Avenue on the University of Idaho campus.
Meal bags will be prepacked, and patrons will be given bags based on their family size.
Outdoor movie in Moscow Friday
The University of Idaho will host a ‘Screen on the Green’ outdoor movie event from 8:45-11 p.m. Friday on the Theophilus Tower lawn.
“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13) will be shown.
The event is free and open to the public.