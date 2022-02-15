University of Idaho hires alumni relations leader
The University of Idaho has hired alumni Amy Lientz as the assistant vice president for alumni relations.
Lientz starts April 11 and will lead the office of alumni relations and administer the Alumni Association. Lientz will replace Kathy Barnard, who retired in December after working at the university for 19 years.
Lientz received a master’s degree from the University of Idaho in industrial technology and has worked for more than 30 years in the energy sector. Lientz is the senior director of supply chain energy programs for Battelle Energy Alliance at Idaho National Laboratory. She has volunteered at Idaho Public Television, Idaho Technology Council, Idaho Falls City Club, The Nature Conservancy in Idaho and Idaho Business for Education.
UI Lionel HamptonJazz Festival next week
The University of Idaho Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival returns Feb. 23-26 with evening concerts, artist and educational workshops and student performances.
Evening concerts begin Feb. 24 at the UI Bruce M. Pitman Center with an event titled “World Music Celebration” to feature Jay Thomas and world music artists Jay Gandhi and Yacouba Sissoko.
Grammy and Tony award-winning jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgwater will headline the Feb. 25 show, followed by the Chris Potter Trio and the Lionel Hampton Big Band on Feb. 26.
Tickets can be purchased for the full series and for a single show at bit.ly/34VC7Vs.
Free tutoring available at the Colfax Library
Retired educators Ellen and Paul Pack are offering free self-directed tutoring for students ages 6-16 at the Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. in Colfax. The program is available from 2-4:30 p.m. each Monday and Tuesday with a time for socializing and team building from every Tuesday.
For more information contact the Packs at paulpack@hotmail.com or call the Colfax Library at (509) 397-4366.
Moscow Artwalk returns Thursday at four locations
The February Artwalk in Moscow is scheduled for Thursday at four locations in the city.
The Hope Center, 121 W. Pullman Road, will feature pen and ink illustrations by Jane Abbott, nature photography by Kelly Otto, baked goods by Nancy Alexander and Makayla Mack and paintings by Hope Center staff from noon to 6 p.m.
Pour Company, 402 W. Sixth St., will have pop art paintings from Erin Tomlin from 4-9 p.m.
Moscow Contemporary is open from 4-7 p.m. for its new exhibit.
Third Street Gallery is open from 5-7 p.m. at 206 E. Third St., with the University of Idaho Jazz Messengers from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the exhibit “Un-fancy” on the second and third floors.
Attendees are encouraged to follow COVID-19 protocols as determined by the host location.
University of Idaho Type 2 study seeks participants
The University of Idaho Exercise Physiology Research Laboratory is running a study on how diet, physical activity and gut health can affect diabetic nerve damage. The study is open to anyone 18 or older with prediabetes or Type 2 Diabetes. Study participants will receive a $45 gift card.
There will be two visits, the first to last about one hour and the second a follow up visit within a week of the first visit.
The study is open through April.
For more information email exphys@uidaho.edu or call (208) 885-2007.