PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
2:12 p.m. — A two-vehicle collision was reported on Grand Avenue and Davis Way.
2:27 p.m. — Abandoned kittens were reported on Professional Mall Boulevard.
2:56 p.m. — A bowling ball was reported stolen from Zeppoz.
6:05 p.m. — A 26-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of obstructing a public servant following a traffic violation on Lamont Drive and Larry Street.
6:20 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Webb Street.
6:34 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:48 p.m. — A person in Colfax was taken to the hospital following a report of a suicidal subject.
10:26 p.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a suspicious person report on Wheatland Court.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:46 a.m. — A road rage incident was reported near the intersection of South Jackson and West Third streets.
11:42 a.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of East Eighth and South Washington streets.
1:21 p.m. — Police received a trespassing complaint for an address on West Pullman Road.
4 p.m. — Theft was reported on West Pullman Road.
4:06 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 900 block of North Polk Street.
4:34 p.m. — Police received a report of a broken hose at a residence “spraying water all over the place,” and there doesn’t appear to be anyone home. An officer responded and shut off the water.
LATAH SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:52 p.m. — Deputies warned one person for illegal fireworks on the 700 block of Onaway Road in Potlatch.
5:41 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 200 block of Second Avenue in Deary.