Passing cars honked and gave a thumbs up to protesters who took over Coug Plaza on Monday afternoon, opposing the Port of Whitman County’s plans to build an Agricultural Advancement Campus within city limits.

The Pullman community is still fighting the port’s request to rezone designated residential land to industrial. Although its plans to build a biodiesel plant have died, the port has continued to push forward with its request for the campus. Around 15 people protested at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Davis Way, making it their fourth protest over the past two months.

The port announced in January it would pursue development of an Agricultural Advancement Campus partly within Pullman city limits, of which a biodiesel plant would be the anchor tenant. Commissioners agreed to buy land located south of Old Wawawai Road near Whispering Hills subdivision just before its announcement. The port submitted a rezone request to the City of Pullman at the beginning of March to change land designated for residential to commercial.