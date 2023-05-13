The Pullman School District is working to get internet access to its rural students, and Garren Shannon said he won’t stop until snow days turn into virtual days.

With help from the state, Pullman schools are working to remove network boundaries for students without Wi-Fi at home. The district will build three towers this summer and will provide Chromebooks to students in need. Shannon, director of information services and project manager, said though the program is new, it’s just the beginning of the effort to provide internet connections to rural households throughout Washington.

During the COVID-19 pandemic when schools shut down and went virtual nationwide, the switch was easier for students who had access to internet at home. But for others who didn’t have Wi-Fi, either living in a dead zone or whose families had financial issues, the move posed a large challenge.