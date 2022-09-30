Pullman Transit will begin to provide free public transportation for people 18 and younger starting Saturday.
This service was made possible by Pullman Transit’s fare-free youth policy, a formal fare policy approved by the City Council during a meeting Sept. 13, the city stated in a news release. The policy was created to increase the use of public transportation and rely on state and federal grants rather than local taxpayer dollars.
According to the release, the Washington State Legislature approved Move Ahead Washington in March, a piece of legislation that provided $17 billion in funding for statewide transportation through grants for transit agencies who adopted a fare-free youth policy by Saturday. By adopting this policy, Pullman Transit qualifies for $166,529 in new transit-supporting grants this year, estimated to increase to about $449,076 annually after 2022, according to the release.