Pullman city officials on Tuesday expressed frustration with the long process to create a city-backed mural intended to express Pullman’s commitment to being a welcoming community.
The art mural subcomittee comprised of city councilors Dan Records, Pat Wright and Eileen Macoll met Tuesday to discuss the status of the project that began last summer. It was first proposed by a local group that supports the Black Lives Matter movement.
The subcommittee is creating a survey the public can fill out to provide input on factors like the location of the mural, the theme of the mural and artist selection.
Initially, the mural was to be painted on a panel affixed to the Spring Street retaining wall, but the subcommittee is open to feedback on other locations.
“We talked about this before, is that the best and only location that we should be considering?” Wright asked.
She added that drivers only have a good view of the Spring Street wall if they are driving on that street. Macoll also pointed out there is no sidewalk along that wall for people to view the mural up close.
The theme of the artwork, too, remains in question a year after the mural was first proposed.
“I think that’s been kind of one of the frustrating things about this is we still haven’t come to a very specific theme, other than ‘End Racism Now,’ ” Records said.
During a March town hall meeting, residents expressed their desire to see the phrase “Black Lives Matter” painted on the mural. Some said the city balked at committing to that phrase because it drew criticism from other residents.
Records said the city must acknowledge the mural will not please everyone.
“Not everybody’s going to be happy with whatever we do, and we need to recognize that and just make some decisions and go forward with it,” Records said.
The initial target date to unveil the mural was Juneteenth, the June 19 holiday celebrating the end of slavery.
Now, the timeline to complete the project will be extended through this summer. The subcommittee plans to have the survey finalized in up to three weeks and give the public two weeks to respond. The city then has to review the feedback, create and approve a request for proposals and select an artist.
“I want to see this go forward as quickly as possible, “ Records said.
Macoll said after the meeting that the mural’s progress has slowed in recent months because other competing interests have consumed the time and effort of the City Council and city staff, especially as Pullman recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wright said the subcommittee is committed to continuing this project even though another local artist is working on creating a similar mural on the side of a downtown building.
That artist, Jiemei Lin, is in the process of forming a team to paint a mural on the wall that can be seen directly above the old Mimosa building on East Main Street.
It was originally planned for the wall above Noshies on Kamiaken Street with the permission of Noshie’s owner Willow Falcon. Lin said they had to find a new location after discovering the wall is not part of the property Falcon owns, but belongs to another owner.
Lin’s mural will include the words “End Racism Now,” “Black Lives Matter” and “Pullman, WA, — You’re Welcome Here.”
Lin plans to begin painting June 28 and expects the process will take two weeks. Lin said she is grateful for those who have supported her efforts.
