Plans for a proposed biodiesel plant that would create 44 jobs in Pullman are proceeding in spite of objections from neighbors who live near the site where it could be constructed.

An escalation of pollution, noise and water use, as well as the potential for explosions, were among the concerns raised by about 10 people at a Monday meeting of the Port of Whitman County Commission in Colfax.

The commission has received a $5 million loan from the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board to acquire property for a Agriculture Advancement Center, where the biodiesel plant would be the anchor tenant.