Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories’ new printed circuit board factory in Moscow is poised to become one of the top 10 producers of its kind in the nation by the end of 2024.

The printed circuit boards go to SEL’s manufacturing centers in Pullman, Lewiston, West Lafayette, Ind., and Lake Zurich, Ill.

As important as the factory is to SEL, it’s also getting noticed industry-wide in an environment where companies are “desperate” for reliable suppliers of printed circuit boards, SEL CEO Dave Whitehead said at a ribbon cutting for the factory Wednesday.

