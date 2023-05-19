Two proposals have been submitted to develop a mixed-use building on the corner of Sixth and Jackson streets in downtown Moscow.

The Moscow Urban Renewal Agency requested proposals for the property known as Legacy Crossing earlier this year after it ended negotiations with developer Rusty Olps, who tried unsuccessfully to establish a mixed-use building there.

There have been multiple attempts in recent years to not only construct a mixed-use building on this land, but to connect it to the university’s Hello Walk, a pathway that begins at the UI Administration Building.